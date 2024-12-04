To hype things up for WWE Raw’s arrival on Netflix scheduled for next month, a promotional event will go down, tonight. Hosted by the WWE and Netflix in a joint association, the media event today is scheduled at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, California with some major WWE Superstars to be in attendance.

For the time being, some of the top stars of the global wrestling promotion like Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, CM Punk, The Miz, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair are booked to show up for WWE Raw’s promotional event in LA. Additionally, one major name is reportedly ready to make her return to the event.

Becky Lynch Indirectly Affirms Of WWE Return In Latest Public Appearance

According to the reports of PWInsider, Becky Lynch is scheduled to attend this media event for WWE Raw which will also mark her official return to the WWE. As such, she will clarify her status with the professional wrestling giant after staying out of action for over six months. To date, she acts like a free agent as her previous deal with the company expired, this summer.

WWE President Nick Khan and Paul Levesque aka Triple H will be present on the show along with key Netflix executives, including Bela Bajaria and Brandon Riegg.

Becky Lynch expected to be in attendance at WWE Raw Netflix premiere

As for the returnee, PWInsider already reported in the past that “sources within WWE and Netflix have stated that Becky Lynch is expected to be back in the mix with the company” by the time WWE Raw premieres on Netflix in January 2025. That being said, it’s being assumed that we should have her on the debut Raw episode on Netflix that’s slated for Monday, January 6, at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. As such, she will also be a part of WWE’s Road to Wrestlemania 41 season.

In late November, Netflix also released the first official trailer for WWE Raw on social media platforms. With the theme of the Mustard and Migos’ “Pure Water,” wrestlers like The Rock, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, NXT Champion Trick Williams, and others have featured in the vignette titled “you can’t fake this.”