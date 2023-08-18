A long wait for WWE fans in India will come to an end within a month when Superstar Spectacle 2023 will finally be hosted in the subcontinent. The last time, one such show was hosted in India was back in October 2017 when Jinder Mahal was the poster figure for this region’s fanbase. Now, the current WWE Superstars will be back in India to entertain the fans, live in person rather than presenting a show from the United States of America.

As per the official announcement from the WWE made in early August, the global professional wrestling brand will return to India with WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 scheduled from the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), Hyderabad, India, on Friday, September 8, 2023. It seems that there’s a specific reason why this event is emanating from Hyderabad.

There have been speculations as to why WWE chose this particular city to host Superstar Spectacle 2023 rejecting the top metro cities in India like New Delhi or Mumbai. Even Punjab has a great fanbase in the wrestling circuit while WWE opted for the new city with a smaller venue.

Hyderabad fans are excited for WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

Sources close to the WWE broke the reason for the venue to Riju Dasgupta about Hyderabad getting to host Superstar Spectacle 2023. The fanbase in the area is reportedly excited to be a part of history and that’s the reason why the tickets flew out of the window despite initial setbacks,

“There is a very robust fanbase in the region and it’s a great venue. This will also be the first-ever WWE Live Event in Hyderabad which makes it even more exciting for those in attendance. It makes total sense for their first return since 2017, and the strong ticket sales support that theory.”

WWE originally hosted a special show dedicated to Indian fans from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida during the COVID pandemic. Now, Superstar Spectacle 2023 will be a live show from India which will have names like World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, and more in attendance.

