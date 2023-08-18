The August 18, 2023, episode of WWE Smackdown is scheduled to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This show will see the Superstars of the Blue brand appearing to help build next month’s Payback Premium Live Event. Edge could also be a part of the buildups as he’s officially been added to the card to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his career.

However, rumors are also running rampant about Edge possibly competing in the final match of his career on tonight’s WWE Smackdown in front of his hometown crowd. While some of the reports have also affirmed that there’s no truth to Edge’s retirement, the Rated-R Superstar has himself now opened up about an interesting timing in his WWE career.

WWE Smackdown: Rumor Killer On Edge’s Retirement On August 18 Episode

WWE Smackdown could indeed mark Edge’s career end, tonight

While speaking to ET Canada this week to promote his upcoming match with Sheamus on WWE Smackdown which is also being touted as Edge’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, Edge confirmed that this is indeed going to be the last match of his latest WWE contract. Afterward, he doesn’t know what’s to come in his WWE career.

“Here’s what I can honestly say and this isn’t the answer everyone’s going to want,” Edge stated while speaking of WWE Smackdown and what the future holds for him after this show. “I really, really with 100 percent truth can say I don’t know. And that’s strange for me. But, I don’t. I’ve put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract, so I don’t know.”

Edge was drafted to the WWE Smackdown brand earlier this year but since then he’s barely competed or made appearances on TV. He will turn 50 years old in October, and hence the fact is that his wrestling career needs to be winded down. Back in April, he openly admitted that he has “at most, another year” to compete at an elite level.

Debuting in 1998, Edge has already completed 25 years in the WWE. While speaking about his future career on WWE Smackdown, Edge previously also laid out specific circumstances under which he would feel open to moving on from wrestling. He’s an 11-time World champion who never lost the world title but rather vacated it during his first retirement. So one final run would be perfect for him before hanging up the boots.