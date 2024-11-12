The anticipated rematch between the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Damian Priest has been announced for Survivor Series 2024. As confirmed during last night’s WWE Raw, the two will go one-on-one for the second time in their career with the top title hanging in the balance at the upcoming November WWE premium live event.

The World Heavyweight title match for Survivor Series 2024 was made official on the latest bygone episode of Monday Night Raw where the champion and the challenger came face-to-face for a confrontation. The two continued to verbally blast each other while renewing their rivalry from this year’s summer.

The confrontation was thereby interrupted by Gunther’s cohort Ludwig Kaiser who called Priest street trash. This caused Priest to lay him out. Gunther acted like he was going to retaliate but instead backed off when Priest turned around to face him and left the fight for Survivor Series 2024, instead. Priest would later go on to defeat Kaiser in a singles match on Raw.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, this match at Survivor Series 2024 would be a historic moment. The two marquee superstars from WWE Raw would end up going against each other in the final two Big-Four WWE premium live events of the year, Summerslam and Survivor Series.

Previously, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated that this match was to be inserted into the Saturday Night’s Main Event match card set for December 14 from the WWE Raw side. In an alteration, the source has noted before Raw that it could also occur at the Survivor Series 2024 WarGames edition set for later this month.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE Match Card

Survivor Series 2024 will be the final WWE premium live event of the year which takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

– WarGames Match: OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest