The blooming tag team of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer will continue showcasing their strength on the weekly episodes of WWE NXT as they’ve been booked to perform in another tag team match on the coming episode set for tomorrow night.

As announced on the social media account of WWE NXT, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer will team up to take on Meta-Four members Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend in their latest tag team bout. Since arriving on the NXT roster, the two new recruits have combinedly taken on the likes of Fatal Influence and the team of Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez.

Then last week in the main event of NXT 2300, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer again teamed up with Jordynne Grace, Zaria, and Kelani Jordan to defeat Fatal Influence, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez in a huge 5-on-5 tag team bout to wrap things up on the ECW tribute edition. As such, WWE could be building the team up for a future tag team title opportunity.

Toward the end of last week’s WWE NXT headliner, Jackson and Legend attempted to interfere at ringside but they were neutralized by Giulia and Vaquer to pave the way for Zaria to pin Perez for the pinfall win.

WWE Raw: TBA World Title Match Could Create History At Survivor Series 2024

Jackson and Legend have mostly been acting as a tag team duo during their WWE NXT stint. In recent weeks, they have been appearing on the main roster, which led the two to compete in a four-way Women’s Tag Team title match at Crown Jewel. They failed at winning the tag titles but afterward, reports claimed that their main roster stint might just continue.

Giulia And Stephanie Vaquer’s Most Challenging Aspect Revealed Upon WWE Arrival

WWE NXT November 12 episode match card

After visiting the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, last week, WWE NXT will be back at its stomping grounds of WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week for the November 12 episode which is coming up with the below-given match card,

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Cora Jade vs. Sol Ruca

– NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

– Nikkita Lyons vs. Adriana Rizzo

– Ava to announce next challengers for Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s NXT Tag Team titles

– Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend)