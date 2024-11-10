Cody Rhodes is the current face of the WWE and he’s expectedly gearing up for the headliner match of Wrestlemania 41. After featuring in the main events of the last two biggest premium live events of the year conducted by the WWE, chances are high that he would heavily feature on the card of next year’s edition as the company is very high on him.

In the latest update received from WrestleVotes, WWE is reportedly more than pleased with Cody Rhodes’ reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The source describes the company officials as “extremely happy” with Rhodes’ performance in his role and expects it to open the chances for him to feature in the Wrestlemania 41 headliner.

After being stuck in the mid-card level during his first tenure with the WWE, Rhodes captured the top championship after a long, personal journey. His rise occurred following his return to the WWE in 2022, with fans and WWE executives very pleased with his performance. As such, he’s carrying the legacy of John Cena and Roman Reigns. Being at the peak of his career, main-eventing Wrestlemania 41 makes absolute sense.

The report further affirms that Cody Rhodes’ title reign is secure for the foreseeable future, as WWE has no immediate plans for him to drop the belt. According to the sources, WWE believes the second-generation star possesses the qualities to carry the torch just like Cena did in the past. With his dedication and long-term vision, Rhodes has solidified himself as a top-tier performer.

WrestleVotes also reports that if WWE decides to conduct The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, then Cody will be featured in the main event of Night 1. As such, the Night 1 of the PLE would be “very heavy” Rhodes.

Wrestlemania 41 emanates from Las Vegas, Nevada in April 2025 with no superstars and matches being affirmed for the event for the time being. In the meantime, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes from Smackdown is coming off a huge win over the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther from Raw to win the WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.