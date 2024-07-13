Survivor Series 2024 is expected to wrap things up in this year’s WWE premium live event schedule since the company has kept the December slot empty over the past several years. While nothing has been confirmed regarding the annual show of the year, recent reports have surfaced hinting at the possible date and location for it.

An insider source, WrestleVotes offered an update regarding Survivor Series 2024 as WWE officials are still in the discussion phase to bring the event to the newly-built Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It was also reported that WWE is keen on booking the show on Saturday, November 30 marking it the second PLE for that month after Crown Jewel.

The Intuit Dome is situated in the opposite direction of the SoFi Stadium, which previously hosted WWE WrestleMania 39 in 2023. This new venue is smaller in comparison to the stadium as it could accommodate only 18,000 people. It’s all set to open up as the home of the Los Angeles Clippers NBA team. The opening event at the Intuit Dome will be a Bruno Mars concert that will take place on August 15.

The expectation is high around Survivor Series 2024 with fans hoping to get back the WarGames matchup for a one-night-only tradition in the WWE calendar. Last year’s edition was held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, outside the Chicago suburbs where two such matches took place from the men’s and women’s division. Plus, the PLE was highlighted with two big returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk.

Current WWE PLE schedule including Survivor Series 2024

– Saturday, August 3, 2024: SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– Saturday, August 31, 2024: Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– Saturday, October 5, 2024: Bad Blood at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, November 30, 2024: Survivor Series 2024 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California (TBA)

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada