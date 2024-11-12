The main event of Survivor Series 2024 will expectedly feature a WarGames match with the OG Bloodline colliding against the new version of The Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. The current matchup has a 4-on-4 lineup and many expected that lineup to be kept intact. In changed circumstances, it appears that WWE eventually plans on making it a 5-on-5 bout, keeping the tradition intact.

It comes as an aftermath of what went down on this week’s episode of WWE Raw as the builds for Survivor Series 2024 continued. Sami Zayn & The Usos discussed who they should ask to join them and Roman Reigns for their last spot available against Sikoa’s Bloodline in the WarGames match. Sami said he knows who to ask, and will text Jey Uso when they give him their answer.

Later that night, Seth Rollins & Bronson Reed got into a brawl as the security members and the referees came out to separate them. Adam Pearce announced they will have a rematch next week after which Sami Zayn approached Seth and asked him to join him, Roman Reigns & The Usos in WarGames at Survivor Series 2024.

Seth declined and took a jab at Sami by stating that he was shocked anyone would ever stand by Roman after the tyrant he was. Later, Solo Sikoa tried to recruit Seth Rollins for WarGames at Survivor Series 2024. In reply, Rollins said the following,

“Never again in my life will I team with Roman Reigns. But I will never join forces with a wannabe Roman Reigns.”

Seth Rollins doesn't want to join forces with 'wannabe' Roman Reignspic.twitter.com/PDH6uyOZEp — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) November 12, 2024

In an update, spoilers from Ringside News around next week’s Raw suggested that “Big” Bronson Reed defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins after Solo Sikoa interfered. After the match, Sikoa raised Reed’s hand which was an indication that he would be the 5th member of the new Bloodline for the WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024 with Rollins possibly joining Roman and Co in the opposition team.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE Match Card

Survivor Series 2024 will be the final WWE premium live event of the year which takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

– WarGames Match: OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest