One of the highlights from the latest episode of WWE Raw was the return of Dakota Kai to complete the Damage CTRL faction. Expected to be functioning in full force in the coming weeks featuring all three members, the group has also revealed their current plans and that’s to capture all the major golds that the WWE women’s division has to offer.

Following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Raw from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Damage CTRL was interviewed by Byron Saxton in a WWE-exclusive where Dakota Kai admitted it was hard for her to watch the actions sitting at home as she was out of action due to injury. She also made it clear that she is eyeing tag team gold with Damage CTRL,

“It was so difficult watching from home, you guys held it down for sure, but we’re here to show everyone Damage CTRL, we won our match tonight — Now, we have our eyes on gold, potentially those tag team titles, right?”

Just a week ago on WWE Raw, IYO SKY captured a future title match opportunity against the women’s world champion, Liv Morgan by becoming the number-one contender for the title. Hence, the high-flying superstar seemed pretty confident about getting back the title with her cohorts by her side,

“Yes and I need the Women’s World Championship. We will be all the champions.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE Raw: Dakota Kai was out of action due to a torn meniscus

On the August 5 episode of WWE Raw, Dakota Kai was scheduled to face Sonya Deville in a singles contest, but she was jumped before the match by Deville and her new cohorts Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Kai was seen clutching her knee following that attack and she was further declared to be in no condition to compete in the scheduled match.

The following week on WWE Raw, Michael Cole announced on commentary that the Damage CTRL member would be out from action for eight to ten weeks as she’s dealing with a torn meniscus. Cole also noted how Kai’s injury would need her to undergo surgery to get fixed.

Healing herself up, Kai was back on the scene, appearing in a backstage segment with IYO SKY and Kairi Sane on the November 11 episode of WWE Raw. Soon after the reunion, Damage CTRL defeated The Pure Fusion Collective which appeared to be revenge on Kai’s part. For the time being, Asuka is the only Damage CTRL member to be absent from the scene.