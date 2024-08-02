Survivor Series 2024 will eventually mark the final WWE premium live event of this year as the company continues to keep the December slot empty. After a long wait, the details around the show have been confirmed on the company’s part to confirm the date and location for it.

Heading into Summerslam, this weekend, WWE confirmed that this year’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE will emanate from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on November 30.

Wrestlemania 41: Top WWE Legend Teases His Return For Biggest 2025 PLE

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared in a video message on social media to inform that the Survivor Series 2024 PLE date and location were chosen after he had a conversation with Destination Vancouver. This non-profit organization makes an effort to increase tourism in the city.

It was also revealed by Triple H that the WarGames gimmick match will return at Survivor Series 2024, making it a third-year in a row scenario for this particular PLE. The old-school tradition was originally re-introduced for the NXT scene but due to its gaining popularity, Triple H further imported it into the mainstay scenario.

Survivor Series 2024 will also be the second WWE PLE of the year in Canada following Money in the Bank which took place in July at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and proceeded to become the highest-grossing WWE arena event in the country. This particular PLE will also have Vancouver as the host city which didn’t get to offer a WWE premium live event or pay-per-view since WWF In Your House 26: Rock Bottom in 1998.

Current WWE PLE schedule including Survivor Series 2024

– Saturday, August 3, 2024: SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– Saturday, August 31, 2024: Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– Saturday, October 5, 2024: Bad Blood at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, November 30, 2024: Survivor Series 2024 at the Rogers Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada