WWE Universe can’t be more excited for 2025 with WrestleMania 41 waiting for them as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. The two-night extravaganza will unfold from the Sin City and rumors are there that The Rock is being slated to return to the WWE for this big event to be a part. If the current plans are intact, he might also feature in a match.

With WWE’s Road to Wrestlemania 41 unfolding on the Netflix platform at the beginning of 2025, the assumption is that some of the top star powers like Rock, John Cena, or Roman Reigns will be available on the company’s TV programming. Now the fans can also expect to have Stone Cold Steve Austin to be onboard for the show.

The legendary WWE wrestler appeared on WWE programming at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he came out of retirement after a gap of three long decades. In the main event of Night One, he ended up defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. Now in an interview with The Athletic, Austin has now teased an appearance at WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

Stone Cold doesn’t intend to leave Vegas due to Wrestlemania 41

Speaking in the conversation, The Texas Rattlesnake noted that his opponent, Kevin Owens, could not go up against his full intensity as he couldn’t match up to the same level of aggression from his Attitude Era heyday. It was further noted that he intended to leave Nevada but then the thoughts of Wrestlemania in the state kept him stuck,

“I wanted him to know what it was like to be in there with the (expletive) when he’s on. You try to be the guy you were, you try to be in that alpha state. Although your mindset is there, physically you are not. I said I won’t leave Nevada. It’s hard to get me out of this state. But… WrestleMania next year is in Vegas. That’s in Nevada.”

WWE WrestleMania 41 premium live event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2025. If the previous reports are to be believed then The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is the current plan for the main event of Night Two of the PLE.