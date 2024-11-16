A renewal of rivalry has long been teased and it might become official following an announced segment set for next week’s WWE Smackdown. The Undisputed WWE Champion will go face-to-face with Kevin Owens who is currently being considered to be his likely next challenger.

In the opening segment of the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown, Rhodes came out to the ring and called out Owens, but the general manager of the show, Nick Aldis appeared and told Rhodes that Owens crossed a line when he gave Randy Orton a piledriver the week before. Aldis said that this is the reason that Owens had to be kept away from the building for everyone’s safety.

In response, Rhodes blasted the WWE Smackdown general manager for showing cowardice and urged him to set up a meeting with Owens. Owens was later shown responding in a video promo posted to social media where he said that he was barred from entering the building, last night but after “golden boy” Rhodes asked for the meeting, Aldis instructed him to be present, next week.

In a segment on the November 8 episode of WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton called out Kevin Owens for a confrontation as they never really got to have a match at last weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The two eventually brawled all around the arena which ended with Owens taking Orton out with a Piledriver.

In more news for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the tournament to crown the inaugural Women’s United States Champion will also continue next week with a first-round triple threat match featuring Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, and Blair Davenport. This week, Bayley defeated B-Fab and Candice LeRae in the opening triple threat.

WWE Smackdown November 22 episode match card

WWE Smackdown November 22 episode takes place at the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah and it will have dual TV taping for the blue brand on that night. The current match card for the first show goes as follows,

– Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens face-to-face

– Women’s United States Championship tournament first round: Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport