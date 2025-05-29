Survivor Series 2025 is the latest WWE premium live event to be in the conversation of getting expanded. Following the footsteps of Wrestlemania, WWE has recently announced two back-to-back Summerslam PLEs as two-night extravaganzas with the options being open about the Big-Four PLEs, possibly adopting the same strategy down the road.

That being said, fans have rumored that Survivor Series 2025 will convert into a two-night event, but WWE has no current plans to expand the show, according to Fightful Select.

Rather, WWE has considered the possibility of turning Royal Rumble into a two-night show, with Fightful reporting that internal discussions have taken place about this potential change. The obvious proposed format involves hosting the Men’s Royal Rumble match on one night and the Women’s counterpart, on the other night.

Speculations suggested that WWE could be planning the Men’s Survivor Series 2025 WarGames match on one night with the Women’s edition on the other night, but that’s not happening anytime soon. Similarly, the Money in the Bank premium live event has also entered the conversation with the two MITB ladder matches being scattered on both nights, but the one-night format stays for this year.

Date and Location of WWE Survivor Series 2025 PLE

Survivor Series 2025 premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. This marks the first time that the event will be held in an outdoor stadium and a Major League Baseball venue. However, that doesn’t necessarily indicate that WWE will extend the show across two nights like major events, WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

As of this writing, Survivor Series 2025 will remain a single-night show with discussions still being intact in the early stages, and no definitive plans have been made. There’s no confirmed news on the next Royal Rumble edition from Saudi Arabia, as well. This year, the show went down on February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, attracting an attendance of 70,343.

As for Survivor Series 2025, it hits the Petco Park, home of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres, having a capacity of hosting 39,860 fans. WWE has yet to confirm whether the show will emanate with the WarGames tag attached to it.