In the post-Wrestlemania 41 season, two WWE NXT Superstars have already made their way into the main roster. After feuding with the WWE Women’s World Champion, IYO SKY on Raw, Roxanne Perez has become a member of the show as part of the Judgment Day faction. Her short-time tag partner, Giulia has been inserted into the Smackdown roster, and she’s on her way to Money in the Bank.

It appears that Stephanie Vaquer from WWE NXT would be the next to join her two former bitter rivals on the main roster. According to what Cory Hayes of PWN has to offer, ‘La Primera’ will join the Raw on Netflix brand,

“Stephanie Vaquer chose to go to NXT to get acclimated to WWE. She’s ready and will be one of the faces of the women’s division on the main roster for the future now.”

In addition to the report, PWN also noted that Jordynne Grace will follow Vaquer on her way to the main roster. This makes sense as Grace was unable to win the WWE NXT Women’s Championship in her latest title match opportunity. Plus, she’s also expressed her opinion about hitting the road with the mainstay scene. If Vaquer is Raw-bound, we assume that Grace should be on the Smackdown side.

WWE NXT: Women’s Title surprisingly changed hands, this week

At last weekend’s Battleground premium live event, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Three nights later, on the weekly show of NXT on The CW, Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer (c) after interference from her Fatal Influence stablemates – Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx to become the new champion.

Per the reports of PWN, Vaquer lost the WWE NXT Women’s Title, this Tuesday night since she’d be main roster-bound, sooner than later. There’s no update on whether this call-up, alongside Grace’s, will be done on an imminent basis. Moreover, such random inclusions also vanquish the chances of witnessing a Draft that was still reportedly on the card following ‘Mania.

If the recent reports are true, then four of the recent pillar figures of the WWE NXT roster will function on the main roster scene, creating a major void on the third brand. However, there’s no confirmed update on WWE bringing in fresh talent to fill that up.