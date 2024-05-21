After her initial failure in the WWE NXT career, Tay Conti joined All Elite Wrestling to revamp herself when it comes to wrestling aspect. Thus she was cited as one of the most exciting additions to the AEW women’s division since her debut in the company in 2020. After clinching her first title win two years later, she headed to an extended hiatus from which the process of comeback has just begun.

Tay Conti has been absent from the wrestling scene since May 2023 after she and Sammy Guevara announced they were expecting a child at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. They welcomed their baby in last year’s November named Luna Melo Guevara. As the baby gets used to this world, it’s time for her mother to be back in All Elite Wrestling.

Saraya Addresses “Conspiracy Theory” Before In-Ring Return On May 22 AEW Dynamite

Tay Conti gave an update on her AEW comeback on Twitter

Recently, taking to X, Tay Conti expressed her excitement about running the ropes back in the ring. For the time being, she will have to show a lot of patience to make her return. Furthermore, the Brazilian star has also acknowledged that her body changed after pregnancy but the commitment to be back in shape keeps on getting stronger,

“So happy to be able to be in the ring again. With a lot of patience, I’ll get ready to be back, it’s a whole new body & I still feel so week inside… I got frustrated a couple times, had to hold my tears and keep going. My body was my baby’s home for 40 weeks and now I’ll get stronger not just for me but for her too. It’s a long way to go but I’m closer than yesterday.”

AEW Star Tay Conti Embraced Beauty Of Motherhood In New Photos

So happy to be able to be in the ring again. With a lot of patience I’ll get ready to be back, it’s a whole new body & I still feel so week inside..

I got frustrated a couple times, had to hold my tears and keep going. My body was my baby’s home for 40 weeks and now I’ll get… — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) May 21, 2024

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been considered one of the power couples in the professional wrestling industry. While enjoying their time on the AEW roster, they made their relationship public in early 2022, just after Guevara was over from his engagement to his previous fiancée, Pam Nizio. The new pair then got married in the summer of that year before welcoming their baby to this world.