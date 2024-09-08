Tay Melo is gearing up for a return to AEW programming while recuperating from her maternity hiatus that lasted for more than a year. While keeping updated about her status, she’s also given info about a potential backstage fight involving her husband, AEW wrestler Sammy Guevera, and denied any sort of altercation.

For the past several weeks, Sammy Guevara has been back in the fold of the AEW after serving a suspension and he is happy about teaming up with Dustin Rhodes at the moment. The duo was present during last night’s AEW All Out PPV show that went down at the NOW Arena in Hoffman States, Illinois with Sammy being rumoredly involved in a fight.

To clarify the situation, Tay Melo took to Twitter and addressed the rumor spread by an account that claimed that Sammy Guevara was involved in a backstage altercation with Malakai Black during the All Out pay-per-view. The former WWE Star mentioned there was no fight and that the fans should stop spreading news of unnecessary drama. Rather, they were encouraged to focus on how well the women in AEW are performing.

“I’m sorry to disappoint y’all, Sammy is not involved in any fight!! lol Stop creating drama and enjoy the show guysss, let’s talk about how the girls are fu*king killing it!” wrote Tay Melo.

Tay Melo cleared for in-ring return on AEW TV

In a recent episode of Sammy Guevara’s vlog, Tay Melo appeared along with Guevara and their daughter Luna. Filming from the Wembley Stadium, just days before the AEW All In 2024 event, she addressed the rumors surrounding her potential return to AEW. The response came as they would need to discuss her AEW return with Tony Khan while she also informed about getting medically cleared to return to in-ring action.

“You gotta call Tony Khan and ask him; I don’t know about that. I’m cleared now. I’ll tell you that I’m cleared… Mama’s cleared now, just got cleared, so,” Tay Melo stated.

Tay Melo hasn’t wrestled since March 2023. The power couple of AEW announced their pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 after which she delivered a baby girl in November 2023. It was in May of this year that Tay Melo admitted to having started running the ropes and taking bumps yet again as she started her comeback journey.