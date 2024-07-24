It’s been a long time since we have seen Tay Melo on AEW programming as her maternity hiatus continues. During this absence, her husband Sammy Guevera was also removed from AEW television due to injury and then suspension reasons. Now, it appears that the duo has become a combined force in training sessions to ensure their smooth comeback to AEW programming.

Sammy Guevara recently took to social media to share an update on him and his wife Tay Melo as they get ready for an eventual AEW re-entry. It was affirmed that they are regularly undergoing in-ring sessions. In his heartfelt post, Guevara also praised his wife’s dedication to the activities while she continues to be an amazing mother and wife.

“Just wanna say this mama right here is doing such a great job. We are both training for our comebacks and I wish yall could see how much work she puts in,” Guevera praised Tay Melo’s efforts.

“Some days are harder than others but she has been killing it, all while being a great mom and wife! She doesn’t give herself the credit so just wanna say you are doing great mama & we all can’t wait for your return.”

Tay Melo has been on a pregnancy hiatus since early 2023

Guevara has been out of action since losing a No-DQ match to Powerhouse Hobbs on the February 24th episode of AEW Collision. He was also suspended for not following concussion protocol in a match against Jeff Hardy. Tay Melo hasn’t wrestled since March 2023. The power couple of AEW announced their pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 after which she delivered a baby girl in November 2023.

It was in May of this year that Tay Melo admitted to having started running the ropes and taking bumps yet again to get rid of ring rust as the process of a comeback began. She later posted clips of training activities from the squared circle, as well.

If the follow-up reports of Fightful Select are any indications then there is no word regarding her immediate creative plans on AEW TV, however,

“Tay Melo is back in the ring training, but we’ve not heard of any creative plans for her imminently.”