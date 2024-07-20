Ahead of the mentor and disciple match set for All In, the latter is set to reintroduce herself on the AEW Blood and Guts 2024 episode. Mariah May has been announced to make her re-debut on AEW Programming after staying under Toni Storm’s wings for months.

As announced during the latest episode of Rampage, last night, a segment was added to AEW Blood and Buts 2024, touted to be the “debut” of “The Glamour” Mariah May. This could mark the comeback of May’s “The Glamour” gimmick from the Japanese Stardom promotion whom she used to work for before coming to AEW. Since her debut on AEW, she has been using Storm’s old gimmick in recent times.

AEW Dynamite 250: Mariah May Explained Betrayal Reason

Mariah May has emerged as the winner of the Women’s AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 2024 edition. As per the stipulation of the win, she will now go after the AEW Women’s World Title held by Toni Storm, a match that’s already been confirmed for the PPV slated to emanate from the United Kingdom.

Mariah May Intends To Further Destroy What’s Left Of Toni Storm At AEW All In 2024

Initially intended to be a friendly match between the two former cohorts, the capacity was turned into a different mode after May turned on the champion and took her out in a vicious way as seen on last week’s episode of Dynamite following her victory over Willow Nightingale in the finale match of the Owen Hart Cup. With a re-debut coming at AEW Blood and Guts 2024, it’s safe to say that she’s having the momentums by her side to become a new champion.

Also announced for AEW Blood and Guts 2024, the new International Champion MJF will feature in a promo segment after he defeated Will Ospreay for the title in a 60-minute match. The night has previously been announced to be headlined by the annual Blood & Guts match featuring Team Elite and Team AEW.

AEW Blood and Guts 2024 episode match card

The AEW Dynamite July 24 episode, also dubbed as the AEW Blood and Guts 2024 edition will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and the currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– AEW Blood & Guts match: Team Elite (Matt & Nick Jackson, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page) vs. Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Darby Allin & Mark Briscoe)

– FTW Champion Chris Jericho defends against Minoru Suzuki (Brian Keith and Big Bill of The Learning Tree will be banned from ringside)

– Debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May

– New International Champion MJF in a promo segment