Tessa Blanchard found her way back to the mainstay professional wrestling scene in late 2024 after staying away for more than four years. Entering the TNA Knockouts division as the top figure that she used to be, she already made it clear that she won’t play by the rules. In her latest TV appearance, she further made it clear with a couple of scathing promos.

During the latest TNA iMPACT tapings in San Antonio, Texas, Tessa Blanchard went on a rant targeting the current Knockouts division members. She admittedly refused to compete in the 10-woman battle royal to crown the new number-one contender for the Knockouts Title,

“Let’s make things very clear—Tessa Blanchard is not gonna be in that 10-woman battle royal tonight. Why, you might ask? Because I’m not about to be in there with nine other women teaming up against me. No, no, no, I’m too smart for that.”

Tessa Blanchard claims her to be great Lucha Libre performer

The Mexican talent didn’t stop there. She further accused the rest of the roster of being intimidated since she returned to the TNA at Final Resolution. Self-proclaiming herself Diamante de la Lucha Libre, she made it clear that she doesn’t answer to anyone, daring anyone from the Knockouts division to try and stop her.

“I know what everybody else knows—that these women, they all have some professional jealousy towards me. They are out to get me because they want to get rid of me, and they are threatened by me. But I don’t play by their rules” Tessa Blanchard continued. “Each and every one of those women—they’re not gonna mess with me, because they can’t.”

In the absence of Tessa Blanchard from the latest bygone battle royal, Savannah Evans has won the melee and earned a shot at the TNA Knockouts Championship on the February 6th episode of TNA iMPACT! Evans last eliminated Xia Brookside with a headbutt to win the battle royal and will now face Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Title on the February 13th episode of TNA iMPACT!

Tessa Blanchard WILL NOT be in the Knockouts Battle Royal! Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/TiaTtY5d5U — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 7, 2025

That being said, Tessa Blanchard might have been back in the TNA Wrestling landscape but the past continues to follow her. Despite claiming a huge win over Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis 2025, possibly cementing herself back as the top name of the Knockouts Division, there are gaps to be filled by her to rebuild her rapport with some of the locker room members.

On a recent edition of Fightful Select Backstage Report Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp addressed whether Tessa Blanchard has tried to make peace with those she previously ended up offending. His response made it clear that such conversations are yet to commence.