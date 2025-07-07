Tessa Blanchard’s return to the TNA Wrestling promotion was always a controversial move on the company’s part, considering the two sides had major issues in the past. Under a new regime, the former cornerstone figure of the TNA brand did make her return, but her unconventional moves in the ring forced the officials to make some strategic decisions.

In recent times, TNA Wrestling banned intentional blood and blading from its matches, a move that was further clarified by the promotion’s president, Carlos Silva. Later, new reports of more changes made by the company surfaced on the internet, as informed by Fightful Select, and it appears that it was none other than Tessa Blanchard whose reckless actions forced the company to bring these alterations.

According to what the source has to offer, slaps will no longer be allowed on their TV programming outside of certain circumstances, while throat-slashing motions are completely banned. This rule was handed down following an intense exchange between Tessa Blanchard and Arianna Grace at the TNA Under Siege show in May.

Tessa Blanchard slapped Arianna Grace at TNA Under Siege in May

The outlet got word that the TNA public relations department handed a memo to talent, citing that slaps are no longer allowed, unless approved by an agent. The memo was sent after Tessa Blanchard hit Grace with a slap while the WWE Superstar returned with one of her own. The outlet further disclosed that the information was passed along by multiple sources within the promotion.

As noted above, Tessa Blanchard has been a source of controversy within the professional wrestling world for years. Dating back to 2020, she had been accused of bullying and using a racial slur against one of her indie scene colleagues. This was the reason why she was kept away from the wrestling scene for years to follow. She continued wrestling primarily in Mexico during the hiatus.

Tessa Blanchard then returned to the United States last year and also re-joined TNA by attacking Jordynne Grace. As part of TNA’s ongoing WWE partnership, she could have been involved in a feud with Arianna Grace, but WWE officials didn’t take any issue with the slap. It’s assumed that TNA higher-ups felt the physicality should be minimal in the ring since Grace is contracted with another brand.