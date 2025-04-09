Tessa Blanchard can be considered as one of the most successful Knockouts to have performed in TNA/Impact Wrestling. Over the years, she had also carried the load of the division on her shoulders, delivering memorable matches and feud to be a staple in the scene before things went into a downward spiral for her in 2020.

Tessa Blanchard was released of her TNA contract while being the reigning world champion of the company with Scott D’Amore being the head honcho of the company back then. With him being gone from the promotion, the former champion made her official return to TNA in late 2024 and her presence in the Knockouts Division hasn’t been universally welcomed given past allegations against her.

During an interview with POST Wrestling, D’Amore, who was running TNA at the time of Tessa Blanchard’s controversial exit, opened up about the incident and if there were ever serious discussions about her returning while he was still in charge. He gave a positive nod to the aspect but it was also confirmed that things never progressed far.

TNA Rebellion 2025: Tessa Blanchard To Challenge For A World Title After Five Years

D’Amore further had a personal conversation with Tessa Blanchard two years ago that helped him to move on from the past issues with the talent. That being said, he asserted that carrying hatred for years is not an option for anybody to progress. Furthermore, he left it on the fans on the future success of the returning star.

“No ill will for me for Tessa Blanchard” D’Amore said. “I hope Tessa’s grown as a person. I hope we all grow as people. If I’m the same person now that I was 13 months ago when I left TNA, I’m failing as a human being.”

“The wrestling world’s going to decide what opportunities and chances Tessa gets, and I hope that she’s in a better place in life and makes the right decisions and goes on and lives a healthy, productive life in or outside of wrestling.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“A Lot Of People Were Fed A Story,” Tessa Blanchard Details On TNA Hiatus

Tessa Blanchard was allegedly involved in delivering racial slur to a talent

Tessa Blanchard, the once-rising star in professional wrestling, was reportedly banished from TNA and the pro wrestling circuit amid allegations of bullying and racism controversies. Several wrestlers in the industry accused her of mistreatment, with one of the most severe allegations claiming that she used racial slurs toward another talent.

In light of these instances becoming public, Tessa Blanchard’s relationship with TNA didn’t remain cordial, especially after she reportedly missed TV tapings for Impact TV in 2020. This led to her getting stripped of the TNA World Championship and thereby being released from the company.