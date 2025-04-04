The next pay-per-view special event from TNA Wrestling promotion will take place in almost three weeks in the form of TNA Rebellion 2025. Multiple matches for the annual event have been announced on the weekly episode of TNA Impact, last night where the ever controversial Tessa Blanchard was also announced to be returning to the title picture.

On the March 13 episode of TNA Impact, the team of Tessa Blanchard & WWE NXT star Cora Jade defeated TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee (aka Xia Li) in a tag team action. It was Tessa who captured the pin-fall win on behalf of her team that secured a future title match opportunity around TNA Rebellion 2025.

Then on last night’s episode of TNA Impact, Tessa teamed with Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx in a six-woman tag team match against Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee with Fallon Henley assisting from ringside. Slamovich received a hot tag and went to hit Jayne with a piledriver when Henley caused a distraction from the apron, allowing Tessa to connect with a hammerlock DDT on Slamovich for the pin to win and lock herself in a title bout at TNA Rebellion 2025.

Since her comeback to the TNA scenario in late 2024, Tessa has been demanding a shot at the Knockouts Championship, and TNA made it official by confirming on social media that she will have her chance at Slamovich for the gold at TNA Rebellion 2025. It will be the very first time since getting stripped of the TNA World title in 2020 that Tessa will be competing in a top title match in the promotion.

TNA Rebellion 2025 PPV Match Card

TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, April 27, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, and the confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry defends against Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian in a three-way

– Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich defends against Tessa Blanchard

– TNA Tag Team Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy defend against Nic & Ryan Nemeth

– Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship: Moose vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Matt Cardona vs. Leon Slater vs. TBA vs. TBA