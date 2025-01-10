The returning match for Tessa Blanchard since her return to the TNA Wrestling promotion was inevitable and it’s now been confirmed for the upcoming Genesis 2025 show. As such, two of the powerhouse performers of the current Knockouts division will collide in a battle to decide who will be in charge of the women’s roster for months to follow.

On the January 9 episode of TNA iMPACT, Tessa Blanchard once again attacked Jordynne Grace after a match. This was the third consecutive time that Grace was ambushed by the recent returnee, leading to chaos on the show. The officials had to arrive at the scene to keep the two separated.

However, the chaotic scene led to TNA official Santino Marella stepping in to announce a showdown between Tessa Blanchard and Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis on January 19 emanating from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It should be noted that this match could also mark the final match of Grace’s TNA career given her contract is up for renewal with TNA.

Tessa Blanchard returning to action in TNA after four long years

Meanwhile, Genesis 2025 will also mark Tessa Blanchard’s first match in TNA since her controversial exit in 2020. At that time, she was the reigning TNA World Champion but faced allegations of unprofessional conduct. Reports hinted at her refusing to fulfill contractual obligations at show tapings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including recording promos, ultimately leading to her release.

For over four years, Tessa Blanchard was out of the TNA Knockouts division and as such in the entire pro-wrestling scene. In her absence, Grace rose to prominence in the division and appeared to be the new poster figure with multiple title reigns. She has also made multiple appearances on WWE TV, leading many to believe that she could be WWE-bound after all.

There’s no denying the controversial past of Tessa Blanchard, including allegations of bullying and racial slurs that have made her a polarizing figure in wrestling. However, TNA is willing to let the bygones be bygones, making way for the Mexican wrestler to again be a part of the active roster irrespective of her contractual status.