Since returning to the scene during the final TV tapings of TNA for 2024, Tessa Blanchard has decided to take back the Knockouts Division that she ruled once. The road to his re-attempt starts by taking out the 2024 TNA Knockouts of the Year, Jordynne Grace on that night. The same story continue on the first TNA Wrestling episode of 2025 as Grace was further attacked by the former world champion.

In the main event of the January 2 episode of TNA Wrestling, the team of Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace & Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) defeated Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Ash & Heather By Elegance in an eight-woman tag team match. It was after the match that Tessa Blanchard made her presence felt targeting Grace.

“That’s Kind Of To Get Tessa Blanchard Over,” Top TNA Star’s 2024 Return Explained

The match finish witnessed Slamovich performing her finisher on Steelz for the pinfall victory. As the winning team celebrated, Tessa Blanchard, who was locally advertised for the show, made her expected appearance, attacking Grace from behind. She and Jordynne Grace brawled their way to the back.

The cameras further caught up with Tessa Blanchard who was beating down Grace in the parking lot area. In a wild scene, she dragged Grace out of the building and threw her outside before uttering, “And now, I’m taking my locker room back.” Furthermore, the former Knockouts Champion pulled the garage door shut and stormed through the backstage area, yelling at the people, “Get out of my way!” as the first TNA Wrestling episode of 2025 went off the air.

Tessa Blanchard hell-bent on taking back her TNA locker room

Commenting on her surprise return to TNA after years of hiatus, Tessa Blanchard recently appeared in a conversation with Joel Torres from Contralona and claimed that she’s here to take back what once belonged to her,

“My eyes are on Jordynne Grace now because the Impact locker room—it used to be my locker room, my place. That’s where I had many important stories in my career. I see Jordynne Grace and her career soaring right now.”

Tessa Blanchard acknowledged Grace’s incredible rise in TNA wrestling amid her absence and her comeback targeting Grace would only set up a bout between the two. In turn, this match might set up the path for Grace for a send-off as her contract expiry approaches.