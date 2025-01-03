Due to past allegations of misbehavior with her colleagues, Tessa Blanchard stayed away from the mainstay professional wrestling landscape for over four years. By the end of 2024, she eventually found her way back to the scene on her home turf of TNA Wrestling. Long rumored for insertion into the WWE or All Elite Wrestling picture, she eventually landed back on the company that once elevated her career to the moon.

There have been mixed reactions from the circuit regarding Tessa Blanchard’s return, especially considering her history. While a top company name like her is now back within the company, fallouts around the same were always expected. However, TNA wrestling always had its reasons for having her back in the fold.

People “Weren’t Exactly Thrilled Seeing” Tessa Blanchard’s 2024 TNA Return

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Tessa Blanchard’s reappearance is likely tied to her ongoing feud with Jordynne Grace as the latter is expected to leave TNA for WWE in January when her contract with TNA expires. This seems evident as her past appearances in the WWE have been praised as part of TNA’s partnership with the TKO-owned brand.

Jordynne Grace Cites Tessa Blanchard “A Complete Idiot” After TNA Final Resolution 2024 Return

The management of TNA wanted Tessa Blanchard to return

The timing of Tessa Blanchard’s return has certainly raised eyebrows, especially given how it was handled internally within the TNA Wrestling. Meltzer also supported the previous reports filed by Fightful Select by stating that many within the wrestling side of the TNA brand owned by Anthem Sports were unaware of her return until it happened.

“It was upper management of people in TNA that wanted her back and not necessarily the wrestling people, which is really interesting to me because my question is, ‘Why?’” Meltzer added. “She’s a good wrestler, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not like she’s someone that you would keep from the wrestling people.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Tessa Blanchard returned during Jordynne Grace’s match with Rosemary on the December 13 TNA Final Resolution streaming special. Appeared under the hood, the former TNA World Champion and Knockouts Champion attacked Grace to allow her to pick up a DQ win. Moving on, she eventually revealed herself to the crowd and in turn, renewed a feud with Grace.