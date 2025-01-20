The third episode of WWE Raw on Netflix will be airing, tomorrow night from the state of Texas with a home-state favorite returning to the show. Last week, it was confirmed that the former WWE Champion & a WWE Hall of Famer, John Bradshaw Layfield will be back on the scene while the capacity of his return remained unannounced.

After recently being seen in promotions like TNA and GCW in recent months, JBL is now set to return to WWE Raw where he built his legacy. While speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast regarding his upcoming appearance, he revealed how the call came together and also hinted at his possible role during this appearance.

Speaking in the conversation, JBL was unsure how he would be utilized on WWE Raw, but he learned “an idea a little bit from Creative,” and it appeared to be fun. He also clarified that one of his biggest hopes for the night is reuniting with longtime broadcast partner Michael Cole.

WWE Draft 2025: Status Revealed For Annual Roster Shakeup Process

This comes after Pat McAfee was reportedly pulled from the WWE Raw commentary booth amid the ongoing Corey Graves controversy. We expect JBL to fill in in his absence. However, a potential return to the ring can’t also be wiped out, given how JBL is training to be back in action.

Speaking in the podcast, JBL mentioned how he wants one last match with John Cena now that he’s into his final year in wrestling. Being one of his biggest rivals, the once longest-reigning WWE Champion from Smackdown, wants one last showdown with the Cenation Leader and time will tell whether one such storyline will kick off on WWE Raw.

“I think the world of John and I was so happy that I was part of John’s formative career. I, again, I don’t take any credit for anything. John did. John would be exactly where he is now with or without me. I’m just glad that I was one of the ones that was there at the start,” JBL said ahead of his WWE Raw return in Texas. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025: New Match And Shawn Michaels Added To WWE Event

WWE Raw January 20 episode match card

The January 20 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Hall of Famer “JBL” John Bradshaw Layfield appears

– Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre in a Wrestlemania XL rematch

– The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) in action

– Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

– Jey Uso to appear

– Sami Zayn to address the WWE Universe

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria returns to WWE Raw