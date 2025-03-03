TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view event is scheduled for later this month where Tessa Blanchard will be seen in action in a singles contest. After refusing to compete on weekly TNA Impact programming for weeks, the second-generation talent eventually experienced a successful outing, last week.

The week before on TNA Impact, Tessa Blanchard refused to face her assigned opponent, claiming she wasn’t medically cleared to compete. Furious with her attitude, TNA head honcho Santino Marella was forced to declare that Tessa would have to wrestle her next match, or else, she’d be fired.

Thus, Tessa Blanchard was in action to face Kelsey Heather, and she also received the win. This was the former World Champion’s first match on a TNA TV show since the April 5, 2020 edition of Impact, where she and Eddie Edwards battled Ethan Page & Josh Alexander.

Tessa Blanchard facing ex-WWE Star at Sacrifice

Later, on the show, Tessa Blanchard and Lei Ying Lee got into a backstage confrontation which was broken up by Santino. The face-off also led him to declare that the pair will battle at the TNA Sacrifice 2025 PPV show. Related to this match, Krystall Poppin shared on Instagram that she will be performing the multi-time Knockouts Champion’s theme song at the show.

After a long hiatus from the pro-wrestling circuit, Tessa Blanchard returned to her former home turf of TNA Wrestling promotion in late 2024. Targeting the top Knockouts Division star, Jordynne Grace, she also participated in a match with Grace at TNA Genesis in January and picked up a win.

TNA Sacrifice 2025 PPV Match Card

TNA Sacrifice 2025 edition will take place on March 14, 2025, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, airing live on TNA+ and marking the 16th edition in the chronology. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– TNA X Division Championship Ladder Match: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

– TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Cora Jade

– Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

– Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah & Two TBA vs. JDC, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & The Colons

– Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

– Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, and Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz

– Nic Nemeth returns