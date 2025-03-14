In time for Jordynne Grace’s departure from TNA Wrestling for WWE, Tessa Blanchard returned to the TNA Impact zone, last year. The indication was clear and that’s to put the returnee back on the top of the Knockouts division in Grace’s left space. Proving the speculations true, she’s now heading back to the Knockouts Title picture.

On the March 13 episode of TNA Impact, the unimaginable tag team of Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade defeated TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee (aka Xia Li) in a tag team action. It was Tessa who captured the pin-fall win on behalf of her team that secured a future title bout for herself.

Chaos broke out during this match on Impact after Tessa Blanchard escaped a fireman’s carry by raking the eyes of Slamovich. She then was setting up for the hammerlock DDT finisher on Slamovich but Lee saved her partner with a Thunderstruck spin kick. The referee tried to keep Lee out of the ring as Jade hit Slamovich with the title belt.

This allowed Tessa Blanchard to take advantage of the situation and connect with the hammerlock DDT to beat the champ via clean pin-fall. That being said, Slamovich will now be on a collision course with the former multi-time Knockouts Champion who ruled the division for a long time before a controversial departure almost five years ago.

Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade scheduled in separate matches at Sacrifice

For the time being, Masha Slamovich has a date to defend the Knockouts Championship against WWE NXT’s Cora Jade at the TNA Sacrifice pay-per-view on Friday, March 14. It is seemingly clear that TNA is also building to a super fight for Slamovich against Tessa Blanchard in light of the cross-brand feud featuring a WWE Superstar and that’s why this important pin came on TNA Impact.

There have been controversies regarding TNA bringing back Tessa Blanchard despite her past issues with the talents in the company. Claiming a huge win over Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis 2025, she already started her journey back to the top of the TNA Knockouts Division that once was in her possession.

For the time being, Tessa Blanchard is scheduled to face Lei Ying Lee (aka Xia Li of WWE) at TNA Sacrifice 2025, this weekend. Going by the current scenario, she’s expected to pick up a glorious victory over the former WWE Superstar to gear up for a shot at the Knockouts Title.