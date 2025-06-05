Amid the ongoing WWE – TNA partnership, many discussed the possibilities of Tessa Blanchard showing up on WWE television. For the time being, it hasn’t happened, and chances are very unlikely that WWE would allow this particular talent on their TV programming, given the amount of controversies she has dealt with in the past. However, one WWE professional has a different take on her.

While speaking to Ten Count Media, Robert Stone, the current WWE representative on TNA Impact TV programming, was asked about working with Tessa Blanchard, especially after the controversy surrounding her. Ignoring the mixed opinions about her from the fans, Stone responded by saying that the former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion is a real professional, and someone who possesses talent to showcase in the ring,

“She’s professional. She’s great. She’s super talented in the ring and I, you know, I’ve enjoyed it just like I have anybody else. Yeah.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Tessa Blanchard building an ally with Robert Stone on TNA TV

For the record, Robert Stone was given the authority to monitor the decisions that TNA official Santino Marella makes as Director of Authority on TNA Impact. Since then, he has formed an alliance with the top heel of the TNA roster, Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford. Going by Stone’s comments, the partnership is going pretty well as it appears.

As for Tessa Blanchard, she is still a controversial figure in today’s pro-wrestling world, but unlike in the past, there are people who would back her up. Years ago, the second-generation star had been associated with a terrible story where she allegedly called a fellow pro wrestler the N-Word. Fans haven’t forgotten about that incident, even though the duo admittedly buried the hatchet in the past.

That is why the fans continue to throw hilarious chants directed at Tessa Blanchard, and she has even fired back at them during TNA TV tapings as well as on social media in the recent past as her feud continues with Marella and his daughter, Arianna Grace.

To add to her controversial past, Tessa Blanchard also got released from her TNA contract while being the reigning world champion of the company, with Scott D’Amore being the head honcho of the company. After he was removed from the position, she was brought back to TNA in 2024.