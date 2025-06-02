Essentially a WWE-lifer, Kelly Kelly could become a regular face on TNA Wrestling TV content upon making her debut appearance on the promotion just a few days ago. One of the top names in the company, Nic Nemeth FKA Dolph Ziggler in WWE is having his sights set on capturing the gold in TNA, but he’s also working behind the scenes, and he’s the one keen on bringing in her former colleague to TNA.

Admittedly, Nemeth has been trying hard on Barbie Blank, better known to WWE fans as Kelly Kelly to become a regular roster member on TNA Impact TV programming. During a new Hollywood Heels interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Nemeth opened up about his recent appearance at Border Pro Wrestling and discussed the possible options available for the former WWE Diva.

Nemeth said that it was clear from the very beginning at the event that Kelly Kelly still possesses the same energy and presence that made her a standout name in the WWE locker room,

“As I was out there and I had a couple hours with her during the day. She’s an old friend. I saw—I met her, we met a long time ago. We’ve been buddies for freaking 15 years. And she looks great, by the way. She still gets it. Like, she had so much fun, and it was fun to watch her.”

Kelly Kelly vouched for TNA on-screen authority figure

Describing more to the bygone appearance, Nemeth noted how the fans were excited to have their favorite Kelly Kelly back for a one-off night. That being said, Nemeth sounded eager to have her back on TV as part of TNA Impact programming. He even went on to mention that she would be a perfect replacement for the current authority figure on TV, Santino Marella,

“It was fun to watch her react in the fans because she’s usually forever drooled over and applauded because she’s Barbie Blank and Kelly Kelly… As the entire day went on, I said, ‘You know, you wouldn’t mind coming to do TNA a little bit here every once in a while. You could be in our corner. You could—you could help make matches. You could take Santino’s spot because I don’t care.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

While Kelly Kelly’s reaction to Nemeth’s pledge is still unknown, she’s previously expressed a return to the squared circle to showcase that she still has it inside the squared circle. Speaking of this, it also needed to be clarified that the former WWE Superstar has her two children to look after, and hence, she might not be able to do a full-time run with TNA, after all.

TNA presented Border Brawl, a new live wrestling event co-promoted by Zone·ify, streaming live and for free on May 25 from the Canada / USA border in Niagara Falls, Canada on Zone·ify. Kelly Kelly made her debut appearance with TNA on that night where Nic Nemeth was accompanied to the ring by her during a flag match against Santino Marella. Apart from oozing nostalgia, this match could have planted the seeds for her TNA run.