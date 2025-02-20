After returning to in-ring competition in the pro-wrestling circuit after a few years’ gap at Genesis, last month, Tessa Blanchard has now been booked for on TNA Impact TV. With her currently privileged character on TV, this match would mark her first weekly TNA TV competition for the first time since 2020.

With her opponent yet to be named, TNA Wrestling has now confirmed on social media that Tessa Blanchard will compete on TNA Impact this Thursday, marking her second match since rejoining the promotion back in December.

Santino Marella booked Tessa Blanchard in a match on weekly TV

The original information of Tessa Blanchard competing on TNA Impact came during the February 13, 2025 episode when TNA official Santino Marella confronted her in a heated backstage segment. With his daughter, NXT star Arianna Grace by her side Santino warned the former champion that she had no choice but to wrestle on next week’s show to avoid any consequences.

“You’re going to have a match next week or there will be consequences!” Santino declared.

Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA as well as in the overall pro-wrestling landscape, has been one of the most controversial moves in recent times. This comes after she was released in 2020 while holding the company’s top title from the men’s division, with accusations of backstage bullying and racial slurs. She also reportedly behaved unprofessionally after not showing up on show tapings.

Now that Tessa Blanchard gave a send-off to Jordynne Grace at Genesis, last month, TNA is likely to give her more exposure, looking forward to giving her back the throne in due course. She also recently wrestled at a VIP Wrestling event in Texas on January 31, coming up short against Alejandra Quintanilla (aka Alejandra Lion).

TNA Impact February 20 episode match card

In addition to Tessa Blanchard’s match, TNA Impact has also announced several other bouts for the February 20 episode scheduled from the Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida as given below,

– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry – Special concert appearance

– Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

– No DQ Match: JDC vs. Leon Slater

– Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary

– Tessa Blanchard in action

– Segment featuring The Northern Armory