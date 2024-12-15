Speculations of Tessa Blanchard re-joining her hometurf of TNA Wrestling appeared to be true in the latest bygone Final Resolution event. Showing up at the tapings, she went right after the current cornerstone figure of the TNA Knockouts Division, Jordynne Grace as the two expected to be involved in a feud.

There have been mixed reactions from the circuit regarding Tessa Blanchard’s return especially considering her history. While a top name of the company has made her way back, fallouts around the same are expected.

Fightful Select contacted a number of sources within TNA, as well as both WWE and AEW and all of those were in disbelief at the decision of TNA to bring Tessa Blanchard back to the company after she was originally accused of bullying numerous talents and racism towards La Rosa Negra during her original Impact Wrestling run that ended in 2020.

It was added that Tessa Blanchard’s return was hidden from the rest of the TNA roster, including those staff who are usually aware of happenings to this magnitude. Such a decision was intentionally taken as they realized an incoming backlash. While some of the TNA roster have remained friends with the returnee, one source hoped that her fresh run should go smoothly, with her being on the best behavior amid numerous fresh talents available in the locker room who aren’t acquainted with hers.

Tessa Blanchard will reportedly fill the void of Jordynne Grace

It was further noted that there has been pushback from one TNA star to have Tessa Blanchard back to have her feud with the former Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. The plan reportedly is to debut the returnee as a heel and beat Grace within the next month. With contract expiry coming up, TNA expects to lose the latter, Josh Alexander, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the coming weeks.

Grace is reportedly WWE-bound in January of next year after her current TNA contract expires and Tessa Blanchard is expected to fill up the void spot. The final decision to bring her back doesn’t have anything to do with new Anthem Sports President Carlos Silva, as he has only just joined the company. But a push did come from one of the higher-ups in Anthem Sports.