Proving the speculations true, Tessa Blanchard returned to the professional wrestling scene to the company where she rose to the prominence of success in her career. Wiping out rumors of joining WWE or AEW, the second-generation wrestler returned to TNA Wrestling promotion and she’s come straight for the top prize, that’s the Knockouts Championship.

It appears that Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA Wrestling at Final Resolution 2024 event didn’t sit well with the former champion Jordynne Grace, who became the immediate target of the returnee. Following a surprise attack, Grace didn’t hold back her feelings and she was sour with the fact that the returnee chose her to be the target.

In a digital exclusive, Grace relayed a verbal takedown as she went on a rant on Tessa Blanchard and her history in professional wrestling,

“I’ve known for a while that Tessa was ignorant, but what I didn’t realize is that she’s actually a complete idiot. Coming back after all this time, after abandoning this company to try to make a statement and using me as an example. Tessa, a lot has changed since you’ve been gone. You’re going to realize very quickly that you made a huge f***ing mistake.”

Tessa Blanchard dealt with controversies while being away from TNA

Amid controversies, Tessa Blanchard left TNA wrestling promotion in June 2020. At the time of her departure, she was the reigning TNA World Champion but she was terminated after reportedly not obliging to the company’s requests during the COVID-19 tapings. Reports claimed that TNA asked her to send in promos and then appear at tapings to drop the title, but she didn’t agree to those instructions.

Moving on, Tessa Blanchard and her actions were further discussed as she was allegedly involved in bullying and racism. Several female wrestlers came forward with accusations, including La Rosa Negra, who alleged that the former world champion used racist language toward her. The accusations were denied and the two have since buried the hatchet for good measures.

Last night at TNA Final Resolution, Tessa Blanchard appeared during Jordynne Grace’s match. Appeared under the hood, the former TNA World Champion and Knockouts Champion attacked Grace to allow her to pick up a DQ-win. Moving on, she eventually revealed herself to the crowd and in turn, renewed a feud with Grace.