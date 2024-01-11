The Bella Twins Didn’t Feel “Energetically Aligned Anymore With The WWE”

The Bella Twins had gone through some good times with the WWE, throughout their long tenure that lasted for more than a decade. They were essentially placed in a spot to be considered franchise players of the company as two of the WWE-lifers. But WWE has gone through a lot of changes in recent times and nobody can’t affirm the fact that one would stay with the company for a life-long period.

That was the case for The Bella Twins as they left the WWE, earlier this year by opting not to renew their contract with the company after it expired before the Wrestlemania season. The announcement from the two WWE Hall of Famers appeared to be unbelievable for many of the pro-wrestling community especially to the Bella Army, considering their long-standing association with the WWE.

But The Bella Twins were determined to move on to the next chapter of their careers by distancing themselves from the WWE. They also admittedly arrived at a point in their career where for the very first time, they felt not at home with the previously Vince McMahon-owned company.

Speaking with The People, The Bella Twins noted that they “just didn’t feel energetically aligned anymore with the WWE. There was a moment where her and I looked at each other and kind of felt, ‘You know what? We’re all not seeing eye-to-eye anymore. We didn’t even have to say it, we could just look at each other and feel it.”

The Bella Twins wanted creative freedom after their WWE career

Nikki Bella, the elder of The Bella Twins also mentioned how creative freedoms after cutting the ties with the WWE was one of the big reasons they wanted to leave the long bond with the company. In their 40s, they were not really in a position to be asking for permission for every move they would make,

“Amazing to be in meetings or have these opportunities and be able to say ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ for yourself, and not to have to go and ask, ‘Hey, we really want to do this opportunity, can we?'” Nikki Bella explained. “We’re in this place of reclaiming our power and making our own decisions and not having to ask permission. It’s crazy to feel that at 39.”

After moving out of the WWE, The Bella Twins are currently venturing on their own in their career but they have not found any new home in the pro-wrestling circuit. These two former WWE superstars have already established themselves as bonafide reality TV stars who seem to be committed to cementing their legacy as celebrity entrepreneurs.