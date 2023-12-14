The Bella Twins “Get Sad At Time” For Not Being Part Of Current WWE Roster

The Bella Twins are no longer a part of the WWE which is something that was unthinkable, even last year. But just like the saying is that “never say never” in the pro-wrestling business, the two sides got into a rift and they decided to grow apart. But being pro-wrestlers. It’s hard for the former WWE veterans not to get the itch of wrestling.

While speaking to PEOPLE, The Bella Twins talked about their WWE departure and reflected on their disappointment over growing bitterness toward the company they’ve worked for such a long time. The duo also noted that they knew it was time to leave the WWE when felt like not being aligned with the brand. But it was also asserted that they do miss the scenario where they can’t actively contribute on behalf of the WWE women’s roster.

“There was a moment where she and I looked at each other and kind of felt, ‘You know what? We’re all not seeing eye to eye anymore. We didn’t even have to say it, we could just look at each other and feel it,” The Bella Twins stated.

“We get sad at times to not be a part of what the women are doing over there, and we will always support our women of the WWE.”

The Bella Twins got into a rift with WWE after Raw is XXX

The rift between WWE and The Bella Twins got stem after the latter duo missed the Raw is XXX event in Philadelphia, earlier this year in January. Once the show was over, they went on a rant about how the women were excluded from the show despite their contributions to the show over the years.

This genuinely hinted that something was going on between between the two parties. We will have to wait and see whether The Bella Twins will make their WWE television return in the due course regardless of what transpired between them especially after they have openly confessed that one last in-ring run is still left in them.

For the time being, The Bella Twins had one last appearance on WWE TV at the 2022 Royal Rumble match which was an all-star matchup. They made a return on that night after a gap of almost four years since the 2018 Evolution PLE.

