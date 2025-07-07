Nikki and Brie Bella, better known as The Bella Twins to the WWE Universe, have become household names in the world of professional wrestling. With their efforts and work ethic, they conquered the industry and established themselves as two entrepreneurs even outside the boundary of the so-called sports entertainment business. However, the journey wasn’t easy as they had to scratch and claw toward fame in the mainstream genre.

On a recent episode of The Nikki and Brie Show on SiriusXM, The Bella Twins opened up about facing discrimination in comparison to other female athletes, as brands would often reject them to glam up just because they came from wrestling backgrounds. It was revealed that some fashion brands refused to associate with them since there were certain prohibitions while working with a pro wrestler.

“It was crazy how like certain stylists wouldn’t dress us because they were like, ‘Oh, they’re pro wrestlers,’ or there were certain brands that wouldn’t lend us clothes because they were like, ‘Well, we don’t dress pro wrestlers.’ We really had to fight hard in that world to show them that there was so much more to female pro wrestlers,” stated Nikki of The Bella Twins.

The Bella Twins credited reality TV shows for gaining mainstream fame

The elder Bella further added that there would be brands that would pretend to be supporting strong women, but behind the scenes, they didn’t want to work that way. The Bella Twins further credited their reality shows, Total Divas and Total Bellas, for immensely helping them to break those barriers and become a regular name in the mainstream circuit,

“We showed them how women can kick ass. We could go do a sport that’s dominated by males, but then we could go be moms, we could go be career women… we can handle it all.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Ever since the return of Nikki Bella took place on WWE programming, fans have been waiting to witness The Bella Twins making a full-fledged reunion on TV. The two aligned together in a storyline on WWE television back in 2018, one last time to culminate in a super main event for the first-ever Evolution premium live event, pitting Nikki against Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.