The originally planned match for Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution 2025 has been scrapped, almost a month ago, due to her opponent picking up an injury on Raw, last month. Since then, she hasn’t had the opportunity to be back on TV, leaving the fans wondering whether she would appear on the PLE or not. The good thing is that the veteran WWE Superstar isn’t off the table for the premium live event.

Despite Liv Morgan’s injury forcing major creative changes for WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event alongside other title matches, it appears that there are plans to be executed for the Hall of Famer. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nikki Bella’s status for the second edition of the all-women show hasn’t changed, although the capacity of her appearance is still unknown.

No official match has been announced on WWE’s part for the elder Bella, who is still reportedly set to appear on WWE Evolution 2025. Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared the promotional material, the official poster of the PLE on Twitter, where she features in the middle, seemingly confirming her involvement at the event that she previously headlined in 2018.

Originally, Nikki Bella made her return to WWE television on the June 9 episode of Raw, where she confronted Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. The segment ended with Morgan dropping Nikki with her Ob-Liv-Ion finisher, setting the stage for a match at WWE Evolution 2025, either a singles bout or a tag match also involving Brie Bella and Raquel Rodriguez.

A week later, Nikki was reportedly scheduled to be on Raw, seeking vengeance on Morgan after her match against Kairi Sane. But that match had to be stopped after Morgan suffered a shoulder dislocation. Thereafter, Morgan’s fresh feud with Nikki ahead of WWE Evolution 2025 was scrapped.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. 2 teams TBD

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE