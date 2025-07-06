Given how the first edition of the event was conducted, expectations are high for WWE Evolution 2025. Ever since the return of the all-women premium live event was confirmed, fans hoped to have legends back on WWE TV programming to be a part of it. Lita and Trish Stratus returned to the ring for the original show in 2018, where Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch also put on an instant classic, having delivered a Last Woman Standing Match.

With Evolution 2025 on the horizon, former WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green hoped to get booked in one dream instance of her own from a set of given choices. She listed her dream opponents for the event, and also shared unique ideas cum stipulations to be attached to them.

WWE Evolution 2025: Chelsea Green had stipulated matches in mind

Speaking with the Lightweights Podcast, Green wanted to go after a women’s championship, which is the one that Tiffany Stratton holds on Smackdown. In another interesting scenario, she also wanted to bring along two of the Canadian veterans alongside her in a match where the loser would be forced to leave the country. Plus, her long-urged “Hair vs. Hair” match against Nikki Bella was also on the list.

“Obviously me verse Tiffy time for the title, hello? Well how could they not … my second one would be a triple threat, me verse Natty, verse Trish. Loser leaves Canada. Loser loses their Canadian citizenship. I would love to do Me verse Nikki Bella, hair versus hair match … one of us gets our head shaved, one of us ends up with a peanut head,” revealed Green about ideas she had in store for WWE Evolution 2025. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Chelsea Green further noted that she could do anything to wrestle Nikki Bella. But her dream set of opponents could change in a short course as she’s so much impressed with the young talents from NXT. Specifically, she would have loved to work with Sol Ruca and Kelani Jordan at WWE Evolution 2025, and as such, she would love to meet them in the ring when they get called up to the main roster. However, Green avoided Jordynne Grace as she remembered “beat up” occasions by her on multiple occasions in the past.

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event and AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view (PPV) show.