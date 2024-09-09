It wasn’t easy for The Bella Twins to find success in the WWE, especially at a time when female stars used to get limited opportunities. Plus, they were coming from a non-wrestling background which made the competition even tougher for them against the trained wrestling talents present in the women’s locker room. But they were able to turn the negatives into positives, eventually,

Before starting their career in the WWE, The Bella Twins worked at Hooters during their college years. They later moved to Los Angeles to pursue further opportunities in acting and modeling which made them compete in the 2006 WWE Diva Search. One of the twins was unable to win the show but they were eventually offered contracts, which launched their wrestling careers in the WWE.

The Bella Twins faced challenging situations in their Hooters’ days

While speaking to The New York Post, The Bella Twins recently revisited those college days when they used to be working for Hooters which played a role in their success in WWE. They explained that working as waitresses helped them develop confidence, and gain the ability to handle challenging situations. Those valuable lessons were further utilized in their wrestling careers.

“Working there, you really owned your feminine energy. As a waitress, you have to have confidence to go up to strangers and talk. But we had to have thick skin and not only confidence, but you had to own it. You’re going up to men, who are excited and want to get crazy,” recalled Brie Bella, one half of The Bella Twins.

“So we knew how to keep them in line. … And we all set boundaries for ourselves. … And didn’t take any crap from our customers. So it really taught me at a young age just to stand up for myself and to own it, own the room and own a table. And I think it really helped me with pro wrestling to take that attitude into that.”

It was in early 2023 that People Magazine revealed that The Bella Twins – Nikki and Brie Bella were officially gone from the WWE. Removed from the active roster of the company, they claimed themselves to be The Garcia Twins, with the name of their popular “The Bellas” podcast being renamed to “The Nikki & Brie Show.”

Once considered to be WWE-lifers, The Bella Twins opted not to renew their expired deal with the company after a fallout following their missed appearance on the Raw is XXX episode in January of 2023. They also further wanted to focus on their personal life on their own terms which they were unable to do under a WWE contract.