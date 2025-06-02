Stephanie McMahon had been a bonafide heel on WWE television, over the years under the supervision of her dad, Vince McMahon. With a new regime controlling the WWE, she has transitioned into a new role of hosting shows based on WWE Superstars’ experience but that didn’t lessen the influence of those she’s brought onto the talents.

That solid impact even includes John Cena’s name, who shocked the wrestling world via his heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber. Now, he’s giving credit where it’s due for that unthinkable character transition in the final year of pro wrestling. Admittedly, Stephanie McMahon played a big role in setting up the regime for him upon selling his soul to The Rock and embracing the darker side.

Stephanie McMahon inspired John Cena for building up his heel character

In an appearance on Stephanie’s Places talk-show hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Cena reflected on the early days of his career when he found it hard to find his footing as a villain. However, with Stephanie McMahon present at the scene, Cena revealed that she plays a big role in crafting this seething heel persona that he’s been portraying throughout his retirement tour.

“Can I just say I had some really good people to learn from. You are on a very short list of names that falls into. I flat out steal a lot from you. So, thanks for helping me through this,” said Cena.

Debuting in March, Stephanie’s Places project is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in conjunction with WWE and ESPN. This show brings the host Stephanie McMahon having a weekly sitdown with WWE talents, trying to dig into their mind as they gear up for bigger moments inside the squared circle. This show is the reason why WWE Universe can catch up with the former head-honcho on a regular basis.

Leaving the executive role with the WWE in January 2023, Stephanie McMahon has only made public appearances at major WWE events, including WrestleMania, Summerslam, Royal Rumble, WWE Draft nights, and the Raw Netflix premiere. Earlier this year, he was also present at WWE’s Town Hall where it was announced that Triple H would be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.