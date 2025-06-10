The Bella Army was thrilled to have their favorite Nikki Bella on WWE Raw to get inserted into a storyline after almost a seven-year gap. It turned out that a champion from the roster had her eyes on the WWE Hall of Famer to make things personal and begin a fresh feud as the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event inches closer.

With five weeks remaining for the all-women show, Nikki Bella returned on the June 9 episode of WWE Raw in her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, at the PHX Arena. She first appeared on the show in a backstage segment, meeting Natalya Neidhart and Maxxine Dupri. Nikki also met Women’s World Champion IYO Sky and praised her, hinting at a possible feud between the two.

A few segments later on WWE Raw, Nikki made her way to the ring and reflected on main-eventing the first all-women WWE PLE back in 2018. She put over the current women’s locker room, mentioning some names, and said the women who came before them were proud of them.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan interrupted Nikki Bella’s promo for a reason

Liv Morgan interrupted the promo session on WWE Raw, yelling how Nikki needed to put respect on her name as the latter skipped her from a set of names that she ran down during the promo. She declared that if they had been contemporaries, then she would’ve beaten Bella and taken her title. Morgan then made things personal by saying the following, “I have everything you don’t. I have respect. I have a championship and I have a man.”

In response, Bella said that she wasn’t sure Morgan’s man was hers or Roxanne Perez’s given the recent turbulence between Morgan and Perez. She asked her to congratulate Perez on taking her spot in the Queen of the Ring tournament earlier that night on WWE Raw alongside her man.

Morgan further crossed the line by telling Bella that all she’ll ever be is a “reality show diva” as she started to leave the ring. Bella wanted to backfire by re-entering the ring, but Morgan immediately took her down with an Ob-LIV-ion finisher to close the segment.