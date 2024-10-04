The Great Khali is one of the very few names from the subcontinent to make it big in the WWE or in the professional wrestling circuit as a whole. Being a former world champion in the WWE, he’s experienced the very best wrestlers inside the squared circle while reaching the top of his popularity in India as well as around the globe.

The Indian circuit still gives the best viewership to the WWE programming but at the same time, the audience from this region is also skeptical of the legitimacy of the sport given its scripted nature. The Great Khali was recently asked about this aspect of wrestling during an interview with RJ Rohan.

“What do you think? I believe it is as you think it is. If you think it’s fake then it’s fake. It’s fake for you but for me it’s real. If you think it’s fake then I’m saying it’s fake,” The Great Khali responded about people calling wrestling “fake”.

“See you have to spend many years on this. You have to spend a lot of time; a lot of injuries happen. It’s the toughest game. I say it’s alright if people still think it’s fake, just enjoy it.” (translated to English as published via WWFOldSchool)

The Great Khali isn’t out to change Indian audience’s view on wrestling sport

The Great Khali added that he can’t change the perspective of the Indian fans treating wrestling as a fake sport. But that didn’t stop him from creating his own company CWE where he nourishes talents to become pro-wrestlers. Those talents are able to deliver moves like top WWE Superstars. If one stays down through these moves then wrestling is real while no-selling things would make it fake.

More than fifteen years ago, The Great Khali was able to break into the WWE and make a big impact at a time when there was no scarcity of larger-than-life superstars in the locker room. Soon after his entry to the scene, he also pulled off a world heavyweight title win which was the first for an Indian-origin WWE Superstar.

Squaring off with the who’s who in the WWE like The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, Kane, and more, The Great Khali had a tremendous kick-off to his career before he ended up becoming a jobber until getting released by the company in 2014. He was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.