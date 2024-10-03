Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali is no stranger in movies as he previously featured in quite a few of those. Most of his renowned roles came in Hindi feature films while he also appeared in the popular reality TV series Bigg Boss after his stint with the WWE was over. Now, he will be back on the silver screen with a Punjabi sci-fi flick.

Recently, The Great Khali has been announced to make his return to the big screen in the highly anticipated sci-fi movie sequel, Raduaa Returns. Scheduled for a release in theatres on November 22, 2024, the movie is written and directed by Nav Bajwa. Going by the revealed plot, this will be a journey to take audiences on a thrilling time-travel adventure.

The Great Khali: 5 Unknown Stories About Ex-WWE Superstar From India

Md. Khan will be the on-screen character to be portrayed by The Great Khali which follows characters Nav (played by Bajwa), Hcl (B.N. Sharma), Sukhi (Gurpreet Ghuggi), and Jasmine (Satinder Satti). These characters will travel through time—from 1955 to the distant future of 2255, before being sent back into the past.

According to its IMDb entry, the plot of the movie is inspired by H.G. Wells’ classic novel, The Time Machine. Bajwa shared the poster for Raduaa Returns, which features The Great Khali having a face-off with the protagonist character while holding a long sword, hinting at the film’s colossal scale.

In more news, this movie is a sequel to Raduaa, Bajwa’s 2018 comedy, where the key characters found themselves trapped in 1955 after a time travel experiment went terribly wrong. In this latest installment, the cast will reunite to embark on another thrilling journey.

The Great Khali last appeared in a WWE match, six years ago

As for The Great Khali, his last match in the WWE took place over 5 years ago, at the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 premium live event in Saudi Arabia, where he entered the 50-man Royal Rumble match. He lasted in the match for about a minute, before being eliminated by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

Three years later, The Great Khali was inserted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. Last year, he made a one-off appearance on WWE’s untelevised programming from India namely Superstar Spectacle, and challenged Roman Reigns to a match.