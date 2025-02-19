After arriving on the WWE NXT roster in the ending moments of the Vengeance Day 2025 premium live event, last weekend, Jordynne Grace has now started her journey on NXT’s weekly TV, starting from this week. She also teamed up with the two top female names off the roster, highlighting why WWE’s third brand offers the best women’s fray in the entire wrestling circuit.

In the opening bout of this week’s WWE NXT, Karmen Petrovic defeated Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker in a Triple Threat Match to become the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Women’s North American Championship and she would now face the champion Stephanie Vaquer, next week.

Following Petrovic’s win in the contender’s bout on WWE NXT, the personal animosity between Jordan and Parker continued insinuating a ringside brawl. This led the trio of Fatal Influence – Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx, and Jacy Jayne to arrive at the scene for a post-match attack on Petrovic and her on-screen flame Ashante Adonis.

After Jayne slammed Adonis with a chair shot into the spine, Stephanie Vaquer and the WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia made their way down to the ring to make the save but the number-game caught up. This led WWE’s newest female recruit Jordynne Grace to come down to help Giulia and Vaquer fend off the trio. Grace also issued a challenge for a fight to the heel trio.

WWE NXT: In-Ring Debut; Two Title Matches And More Set For February 25 Episode

WWE NXT: Jordynne Grace picks pinfall win on behalf of her team

This set up the main event of WWE NXT for the February 18 episode where the NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer, & Jordynne Grace defeated Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, & Jazmyn Nyx) in a triple threat.

The match finish was chaotic as Henley tripped Giulia before sending her crashing into the ring steps. Vaquer made the save by leaping off the top with a high crossbody on the floor. Meanwhile, Grace was in the ring with Nyx as she executed a back fist followed by her finisher to score the pinfall win on behalf of her team.

WWE NXT ended with the top and mid-card champions posing with their titles while Grace stood in the middle, trying to have a conversation. This tag team match eventually marked Grace’s first match on weekly WWE television as a contracted superstar.

Jordynne Grace Reportedly Struck WWE “Main Roster Deal” After Royal Rumble 2025 Appearance