Combinedly known as The IIconics, the duo of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were set to take over the WWE women’s tag team division especially after their tag title win at Wrestlemania 35 in 2019. Unfortunately, their WWE stint came to a sudden end within a few months as they were released from the contracts and thereby lost their dream jobs.

Given their popularity and work ethics, The IIconics were depicted to be the future of the WWE women’s tag team division. However, the lack of creative booking around them caused the duo to be directionless for a long time during the COVID-19 times. It was a tough time for them as they put up a lot of work to become a prominent duo.

When Royce and Kay started in WWE NXT in 2015, they were known as the “Iconic Duo” but the name was changed after they were informed they would be joining WWE Smackdown. On a recent appearance with Ring The Belle, Royce further explained that the name Iconic Duo couldn’t be trademarked and WWE wanted them to become The IIconics,

“I think it couldn’t be trademarked cause it was just a regular phrase, so they’re like you’ve got to come up with something new and so we were going to come up with something completely different away from that, and then we’re like no like this is who we are and this is you know, what we’ve put all our work and energy into creating the Iconic Duo so let’s try and like make it work, so that’s where The IIconics came from.”

How The IIconics produced funny backstage segments on WWE TV

Royce further commented on The IIconics’ famous backstage segments where they would often interview WWE Superstars, each week with the episodes being available on YouTube. She gave credit to Kay for creating those moments and having the ability to make her laugh,

“I knew that like Jess [Kay] was going to make me laugh and I think that’s what people love, watching those videos ’cause Jess is hilarious … they just kind of worked but it didn’t really matter who we were with cause it was a different dynamic and that’s what was fun for us.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It was in April 2022 that Royce and Kay tagged for the last time in Impact Wrestling as The IInspiration. The two currently host a podcast together, called “Off Her Chops” and to continue with the project, the two have to take out time from their busy schedule. While Kay is fully out of wrestling capacity, Royce performed for a World Series Wrestling event named Full Throttle in Australia.