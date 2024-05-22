The Rock wasn’t essentially the headliner of Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia but his presence was what WWE needed to make the show a success. After a long wait of a decade, The Great One was back inside the squared circle for a full-length match in which he pinned Cody Rhodes to set up a future match between the two.

It should be noted that The Rock wasn’t only performing at Wrestlemania as a talent but he was also involved in the corporate structure of the WWE. The appointment of the megastar having the real name Dwayne Johnson to the Board of Directors of TKO Holdings Group sent shockwaves throughout the professional wrestling world in early 2024. This deal also produced a heavy amount for the veteran.

“They Thought I Signed With WWE,” Top TNA Star On Royal Rumble 2024 Appearance

Recently disclosed details about The Rock’s talent contract with WWE shed light on the unique proportions that the iconic wrestler got to pull through his WWE deal in 2024. The details were shared via Brandon Thurston, who got the insights from WWE’s annual report. It appears that the contract includes several notable provisions as mentioned in the following points,

Hiring of Third-Party Services: The contract permits Johnson, with WWE’s approval, to engage third-party service providers for the development of concepts, scripts, and storylines. WWE agrees to reimburse 7 Bucks, Johnson’s production company, for the associated costs. This provision underscores Johnson’s creative freedom and autonomy to collaborate with his own team.

Compensation Structure: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is entitled to receive a total of $30 million in TKO equity, distributed over time. This significant equity stake suggests a long-term partnership between Johnson and WWE, incentivizing his continued alignment with the company’s success. The full details of Johnson’s compensation remain confidential, including whether the entire package is guaranteed in case of contract termination—a departure from typical WWE contracts, which offer a minimum guarantee and can be terminated with short notice.

Use of Intellectual Property: The contract imposes specific restrictions on WWE’s use of Johnson’s name, likeness, and intellectual property as The Rock. Prohibited uses include pop-up ads, political advertisements, alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, pornography, and medical products unless Johnson provides explicit written consent. This level of control underscores Johnson’s brand prominence and the importance of preserving his image.

The Rock Claims WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance To Be Chapter One Of The Final Boss

The Rock gathered around $10 million after Wrestlemania 40

Apart from these earnings, The Rock was granted 96,558 shares of TKO Group Holdings Class A common stock on Sunday, April 7th, following his return to the ring at WrestleMania 40 as per Brandon Thurston. These shares hold an approximate value of $9.4 million.

According to an update from Sportico, the first 25% of shares were awarded in January when his deal was completed. The next 25% will be awarded at the end of the year while another 25% distributed monthly throughout 2025 and the remaining 25% will be after the completion of the ‘certain services.’