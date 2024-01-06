sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

The Rock Breaks An All-Time Record Through Surprise WWE Return In 2024

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 2:11 PM

The Rock Breaks An All-Time Record Through Surprise WWE Return In 2024

2024 has begun for the WWE on a bigger note with the chances of seeing The Rock vs. Roman Reigns dream match within a few months if not weeks. The official tease for the match has been dropped by the returning People’s Champion and the WWE Universe was elated with the thought of it during the latest edition of Raw. Dubbed the Day 1 episode of the WWE’s flagship show, the show went on to set a few record courtesy of this much-talked-about return.

Firstly the January 1 episode of WWE Raw drew 1.75 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demo, which is up from last week’s 698,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating for the 2023 highlight show.

The Rock’s return segment on Raw TV after an eight-year gap drew 2.15 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demo (which equals 1 million viewers in the 18-49 age group). This is a number that Raw hasn’t garnered in a while.

WWE Smackdown: New Faction Officially Debuted At New Year’s Revolution 2024

The numbers were drawn even though Raw faced tough competition this past Monday through the college football playoff semifinals where the Michigan vs. Alabama Rose Bowl game attracted 27.2 million viewers. The game reached a peak of 32.8 million during a period that streamed during the early part of Raw. The other playoff semifinal was the Washington vs. Texas Sugar Bowl game, which aired against the last two hours of Raw, including The Rock’s appearance, drew 18.4 million viewers.

Charlotte Flair Vows To “Refocus, Rebuild And Conquer” In WWE Upon Successful Surgery

WWE touts an all-time record achieved by The Rock on Raw

Over on social media, WWE has informed that The Rock broke its all-time social media record by drawing over 171 million views across all the social media platforms offered by them during this returning segment. In response to this info, The Great One responded by saying that it was The People who broke all the records and that it wasn’t him.

During the appearance on Raw, The Rock laid out the former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal after which he intended to go after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns by saying that he wants to sit at the Head of the Table. Reigns hasn’t directly commented on this thought but his Special Counsel Paul Heyman wasn’t thrilled about the idea as heard on this week’s Smackdown.

Tagged:

Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock

The Rock

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

