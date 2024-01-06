WWE Smackdown: New Faction Officially Debuted At New Year’s Revolution 2024

If recent reports were any indications then the Authors of Pain was secretly signed to be coming to the WWE Smackdown. It was two weeks ago that a cryptic vignette featuring the duo aired to indicate that Akam and Rezar were heading to the blue brand and that’s how things went down during the latest episode. While making the move, they also joined another entity to form an unholy union.

Over on this week’s WWE Smackdown dubbed New Year’s Revolution, Bobby Lashley (with The Street Profits) announced his entry into the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match. The announcement touted as the “All Mighty New Year” segment, was interrupted by Karrion Kross and Scarlett as they appeared on the ramp, and stared devilishly on as AOP attacked Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins from behind.

They delivered a beatdown on Lashley and Co with a Super Collider which cleared the path for Kross to deliver his finisher on Lashley. The Authors of Pain then headed back to the ramp along with their manager WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, Kross, and Scarlet to pose and end the segment on WWE Smackdown.

WWE Smackdown: AOP got signed to a contract more than a year ago

Going into the final taped edition of WWE Smackdown of 2023, Heading into this week’s WWE Smackdown, Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Akam and Rezar are indeed set for a return very soon. While plans could change, the reliable source did indicate that the duo was going to be on Friday nights,

“Fightful Select has learned that the Authors of Pain aka AOP are planned for a return to WWE TV soon. Specifically, we’re told that the working plan for them as of now is for them to appear on the Smackdown brand, though that could always change.”

Things became evident on the December 22 episode of WWE SmackDown where three figures were referred to Kross as “authors”. It’s assumed that the pair was quietly resigned from a contract by the WWE in August 2022, and there is no confirmed explanation for why this year-and-a-half-long gap occurred between their signing and reappearance.

