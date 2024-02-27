The Rock Confirmed For More WWE Smackdown Episodes Before Wrestlemania 40

The Rock returning to the WWE has essentially changed the course for the main event capacity of Wrestlemania 40. The initially supposed main event match against Roman Reigns isn’t happening despite the return as WWE threw a twist in it and announced Cody Rhodes to be the main-eventer in a rematch against Roman Reigns.

The Rock has officially become a part of The Bloodline to make the group even stronger as seen on the February 16 episode of Smackdown. WWE has now announced that his next TV appearance will take place on this Friday’s March 1 episode of SmackDown, which will be the post-Elimination Chamber edition of the show in Glendale, Arizona.

As promoted by the WWE, we will be witnessing “Greatness Is Coming” via The Rock as he will address a challenge thrown by Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber for a one-on-one showdown between the two. Besides this appearance, Ringside News has informed that The Great One will be on board for Smackdown for three consecutive weeks, starting this Friday,

– March 1st: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

– March 8th: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

– March 15th: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

The Rock turned heel en route to Wrestlemania 40

The Rock further posted on Instagram to confirm these upcoming appearances and mentioned how WWE has already sold out these dates due to his star power. At present, he is playing a heel character on TV and he’s essentially taking social media to showcase the aspect.

In his promo from two weeks ago on Smackdown, The Rock mentioned how Cody lost last year to Roman and this ‘finish the story’ logic doesn’t apply in sports. He also called the fans in attendance on WWE Smackdown to be “crybaby bi**hes.” Keeping his heel mode intact, The People’s Champion also said he will do everything in his power to make sure that Cody walks out of WrestleMania 40 a loser.

As confirmed by the WWE, it will be the 2024 Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania 40 while there are rumors that The Rock might end up teaming up with Roman to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag match.