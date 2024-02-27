WWE Wrestlemania 40: Update On Tag Team Match Featuring Rock And Roman Reigns

The Wrestlemania 40 situation has been amped up in the presence of The Rock over the past several months. The WWE Legend returned to the WWE to challenge his cousin Roman Reigns in a dream matchup of all time. But then Cody Rhodes won the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble to confirm the headliner spot at Show of Shows and he will be challenging Roman Reigns in a rematch from last year.

The Rock then went on to align himself with The Bloodline to gang up against Cody Rhodes while Seth Rollins also joined the scene putting his differences aside with Rhodes to join forces with him so that the heel faction could be handled well en route to Wrestlemania 40.

Moving on, things took another twist at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia as Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a match at any time and place. Rollins stood by his side and added that he would back him up if needed against The Bloodline. Going by the circumstances, it seems like a tag team match could be in the pipeline for Wrestlemania 40.

The Rock could return to action on Wrestlemania 40 Night One

The Rock has now been confirmed to appear on Smackdown which is being promoted as “Greatness Is Coming” where he will address a challenge thrown by Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. This aspect started spreading the rumor of The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and The Rock going up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

Dave Meltzer positively shed light on this speculated match on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and stated that Night One of Wrestlemania 40 could eventually see this match. Rollins and Rhodes will then feature in a double duty during the Show of Shows while The Rock will also be confirmed for in-ring participation.

During the Wrestlemania 40 press conference, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship has been confirmed for the Night Two headliner. At the same time, Seth Rollins is slated to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the PLE following the latter’s win at the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup.